Anoka City Council 11-18-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 October 28, 2019 Worksession
November 4, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Royal Ambassadors
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Stormwater Rate Increase
RES/Approving a Storm Rate Increase
5.2 Sewer Utility Rate Increase
RES/Approving a Sewer Utility Rate Increase
5.3 Recycling Rate Increase
RES/Approving a Recycling Rate Increase
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Approving a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan for Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Washington Campus; 2171 6th Ave
RES/Approving a Variance for Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Washington Campus; 2171 6th Ave
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Approving a Stormwater Rate Increase (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Approving a Sewer Utility Rate Increase (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 RES/Approving a Recycling Rate Increase (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.4 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Feasibility Report and Set Public Improvement Hearing (Monroe Area SRP Project)
9.5 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Set Assessment Hearing (Monroe Area SRP Project)
9.6 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Advancement of Municipal State Aid Funds (Monroe Area SRP Project)
9.7 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2825 Fairoak Avenue
9.8 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2923 Fairoak Avenue
9.9 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 762 Jerome Street
9.10 RES/Approving Cancellation and Release Agreement Between City of Anoka and U.S. Home Corporation (Lennar)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 3rd Quarter Financial Report
12.2 City of Anoka Received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
12.3 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 11-18-2019
