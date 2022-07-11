Anoka City Council 11-07-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Amending the Minnesota Municipal Power Association Power Sales Agreement; To Extend the Agreement.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 3rd Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- 12.3. Update/Reminder; Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 47 (Ferry St) & BNSF Railroad Project Open House, Monday, November 14th, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. @ the Anoka Hennepin Education Service Center.
- ADJOURNMENT