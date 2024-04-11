Anoka City Council 11-04-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1.October 21, 2024 Regular Meeting
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Safe Road Work Zone Grant; Accepting and Authorize the Execution of a Grant Agreement with the State of Minnesota for the use of State Funds.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS - NONE
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT