- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 September 16, 2019 Regular Mtg
September 23, 2019 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Public Power Week, October 6-12
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts
RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts
5.2 Recommencement of Existing Gas Franchise Fee with CenterPoint Energy
ORD/Recommencement of Existing Gas Franchise Fee with CenterPoint Energy (1st Reading)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Issuance of an LG240B Bingo Permit; Anoka Knights of Columbus, 11/15/2019 @ Church of St Stephen
6.4 Recommended Issuance of an LG220 Gambling Permit (Raffle); Church of St Stephen's, 11-23-2019
6.5 Issuance of Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License for Anoka Lions Club; Anoka Halloween Tent Event, October 25 & 26, 2019
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Adopting Assessment For Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 ORD/Recommencement of Existing Gas Franchise Fee with CenterPoint Energy (1st Reading). (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 ORD/Christian Hill Historic District Boundary Amendment (1st Reading)
9.4 ORD/Purchase Agreement for City's Sale of 4th/Rum River Site (2nd Reading)
9.5 RES/Electric Utility Easement Agreement for 435 Main Street
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New business
11.1 Consideration of New Policy; City Council Remote Meeting Attendance
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 10-7-2019
