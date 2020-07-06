Anoka City Council 10-21-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. September 23, 2024 Worksession
September 26, 2024 Special Meeting
October 7, 2024 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Increasing Liquor License Fees for 2025.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Adopting 2025 Master Fee Schedule. (2nd Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Recommending Approval of an LG214 Premises Permit for Anoka Area Hockey Association at Nucky's Speakeasy, LLC.
- 9.3. RES/Approval of Modifications to the City Parking Permit Process and HRRD Ramp 3rd Level Parking Hours.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointment to Economic Development Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT