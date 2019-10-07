- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
October 7, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Recommencement of Existing Gas Franchise Fee with CenterPoint Energy (2nd Reading)
9.2 ORD/Christian Hill Historic District Boundary Amendment (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Adopt a Revised Assessment Roll (Street Renewal Project)
9.4 RES/Green Haven Parkway Phase II; Accepting Feasibility Report, Order Project, and Authorize Preparation of Plans & Specification
9.5 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Feasibility Report and Set Public Improvement Hearing (Street Surface Improvement Project)
9.6 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Approve Feasibility Report and Set Public Hearing (Bob Ehlen Area SRP Project)
9.7 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Set Assessment Hearing (Bob Ehlen Area SRP Project)
9.8 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 721 Jacob Lane
9.9 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2750 Fairoak Ave
9.10 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2752 Fairoak Ave
9.11 ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; 641 Jacob Lane (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Review of Comments and Recommendation from Planning Commission Public Hearing Regarding 2040 Future Land Use Plan
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 10-21-2019
