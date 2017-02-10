- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 September 18, 2017 Regular Mtg.
September 25, 2017 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts
RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; Church of St Stephen's, Fall Fest, Oct 7, 2017
6.4 Issuance of Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; 10K Brewing, November 11, 2017
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items
7.1.A RES/Registered Land Survey with Variances; 609/625 Van Buren Street
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinance & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 ORD/Lease of Property of Anoka County; The Cottages (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/2017 Brisbin Area SRP Area SRP Project; Adopting a Revised Assessment Roll
9.4 RES/2017 Christian Hills SRP Project; Adopting a Revised Assessment Roll
9.5 RES/North Street Reconstruction Project; Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing, and Authorize Preparation of the Plans and Specifications
9.6 RES/Fairoak Ave Underpass & Thurston Ave Interchange; Supporting Pursuit for Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery and Local Road Improvement Program Funding for Construction
9.7 ORD/Interim Ordinance for Non-Owner Occupied Housing (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Buisiness
- 11. New Business
11.1 Special Event License; 10K Brewing, Anniversary Charity Concert, November 11, 2017
11.2 Appointment to Parking Advisory Board; Jim Batters
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 10-2-2017
Loading the player...