- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 September 28, 2020 Worksession
October 5, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 2019 Combined Street Improvement Project: Final Payment & Project Close-out for the Street Renewal Project Area
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property With Delinquent Accounts (1010 Grant Street)
9.2 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Adopt Revised Assessment Roll (Bob Ehlen Area SRP Project)
9.3 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project; Adopt Revised Assessment Roll (Monroe Area SRP Project)
9.4 RES/Anoka County CSAH-116 (Bunker Lake Blvd) at TH-47 (St. Francis Blvd) Intersection Improvements; Approve Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County Highway Department
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments and Discussion
12.3 Update/Reminder, Anoka Highway 10 Open Virtual House, Starting October 21st to November 6th
12.4 CARES Act Small Business Fund Update
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 10-19-2020
