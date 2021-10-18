Anoka City Council 10-18-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. September 13, 2021 Budget Worksession. October 4, 2021 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Conveyance of Real Property and Easements to the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation. (2nd Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Anoka Water Treatment Plant 6 & 8 Expansion; Accept Feasibility Report, Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing and Authorize Preparation of Plans and Specifications.
- 9.3. ORD/Planned Unit Development–Novak-Fleck Development at Garfield/Zuni St., Pinewski’s 4th Addition. (2nd Reading)
- 9.4. RES/Preliminary Plat (Pinewski 4th Addition) & Site Plan Review-Novak-Fleck Development at Garfield & Zuni St.
- 9.5. RES/Conditional Use Permit; Church at 850 East Main Street.
- 9.6. RES/Site Plan Review; HOM Furniture Building Addition – 911 Lund Blvd.
- 9.7. ORD/Sale of Property; Outlot B Homestead of Anoka 2nd Addition; Grant/5th Ave. (2nd Reading)
- 9.8. RES/Homestead of Anoka, Inc. HUD Project Funding Identity of Interest and Disclosure Certification.
- 9.9. ORD/Amending Chapter 54, Establishing Article VIII. Display of Flags or Similar Objects or Displays on City Owned Property (1st Reading)
- 9.10. RES/Setting a Public Hearing on Vacation of Public Right of Way in Highland Park Addition.
- 9.11. RES/2021 Swede Town Street Renewal Project; Adopt Revised Assessment Roll.
- 9.12. RES/Designation of Election Precincts for 2022.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT