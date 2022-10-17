Anoka City Council 10-17-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; Harold Blair Day, October 22, 2022.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
8.1. Request by Ed Evans to Have the Anoka Charter Commission Discuss Miscellaneous Items for the Charter
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Volunteer Labor Wage Policy.
- 11.2. Discuss Offers on Restaurant Pad North of City Hall.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT