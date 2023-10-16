Anoka City Council 10-16-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Anoka Lions Club; Upcoming Anoka Lions Tent Events & Activities.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Establishing Chapter 78, Section 78-341 and Amending Chapter 78, Art. VI; Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA). (2nd Reading)
9.1.A - RES/Summary Resolution for MRCCA Ordinance.
- 9.2. ORD/ Amending Chapter 74 Vegetation, Article II. Tall Grass and Brush and Noxious Vegetation. (2nd Reading)
9.2.A - RES/Summary Resolution Amending Chapter 74 Vegetation, Article II Ordinance.
- 9.3. ORD/Text Amendment; City Code Chapter 30 Environment, Article V Surface Water Management, Section 30-100 Land Disturbance Permit and Erosion Control Plan (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT