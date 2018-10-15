Anoka City Council 10-15-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 September 24, 2018 Worksession
October 1, 2018 Regular Mtg.
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Brad Holmbo; Car Show Recap
4.2 Tracy Kelly; Halloween Grand Day Parade Train/Bus Shuttle Transportation
4.3 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License; Casa Enterprises, Inc., dba; Casa Rio, 201 Jackson St, Ste 104
RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License; Casa Enterprises, Inc., dba; Casa Rio, 201 Jackson St, Ste 104
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Anoka Lions Club, 10/26/2018 & 10/27/2018
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Amending Chpt 74, Zoning Text Amendments (2nd Reading)
Article I, Sect 74-2; Definitions
Article II, Sect 74-61; Zoning Districts
Article V, Division 1, Sect 74-192; Planned Unit Developments
Article V, Division 2, Residential Districts, Sect 74-211 Thru 74-218 (Deleting Rural Farm & R-2 Districts; Amending Standards & Adding Prohibited Uses)
Article V, Division 3; Business District, Sects 74-236 Thru 74-241 (Standards)
Article V, Division 4; Industrial District, Sects 74-256 Thru 74-258 (Standards & Prohibited Uses)
Article V, Division 5; Mixed Use Districts, Sects 74-265 Thru 74-267 (Amending & Adding Prohibited Uses to Main Street Mixed Use District, Transit Oriented Development District & The South Ferry Riverfront District)
Article V, Division 6; Overlay Districts, Sect 74-270; Sensitive Development District (Standards)
Article V, Division 7; Institutional Districts, Sect 74-276, (Amending Use in the Institutional District)
RES/Summary Resolution of Amendments to Chpt 74, Articles I, III, & V
7.1.B RES/Comprehensive Plan Amendment; Cutters Street, Reed Ave & 511 Cutter St
ORD/Rezoning; Cutters Street, Reed Ave & 511 Cutter St (1st Reading)
7.1.C ORD/Amending Chpt 74, Article IX, Division 1, Establishing Section 74-493; Prohibited Dwelling Units (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License; Casa Enterprises, Inc., dba; Casa Rio, 201 Jackson St, Ste 104 (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 ORD/Amending Chpt 6, Article II, Hours of Operation & Security Relating to the Special 2:00 am Liquor License (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/Recommended Approval of an LG214 Premise Permit for Pull-Tabs at 201 Tavern, Anoka Area Hockey Association
9.4 RES/Memorandum of Understandig with Anoka County Economic Development & RES/Voluntary Cost Share Agreement; Anoka County Economic Development
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Development Update
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 10-15-2018
Loading the player...