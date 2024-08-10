Anoka City Council 10-08-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1 Public Hearing – Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts. RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2 RES/Anoka Rum River Trail 4th Ave BNSF Railroad Crossing and Trail Connection Project; Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing, Authorize Plans & Specifications, and Authorize Execution of Agreements with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad Company.
- 9.3 RES/2024 Street Renewal Project –Franklin Area Phase II; Approve Revised Assessment.
- 9.4 RES/Supporting Pursuit FY2024 for the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Infrastructure Program Funding for Safety Improvements in the City of Anoka.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1 Approval of City Mailer: Information Related to Solid Waste, Yard Waste, and Recycling Collection.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT