Anoka City Council 10-04-2021

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. August 30, 2021 Budget Worksession. September 20, 2021 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; Franklin Elementary School.
- 4.2. Police Activity
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Assessment for Services Against Property With Delinquent Accounts. RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property With Delinquent Accounts.
- 9.1. RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING) (moved up in agenda)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.2. RES/Designation of Election Precincts for 2022.
- 9.3. RES/Approving LELS Patrol Unit Labor Contract for 2022, 2023 & 2024.
- 9.4. ORD/Sale of Property; Outlot B Homestead of Anoka 2nd Addition; Corner of Grant/5th Ave. (1st Reading)
- 9.5. ORD/Planned Unit Development-Novak-Fleck Development at Garfield/Zuni St. (1st Reading).
- 9.6. ORD/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Conveyance of Real Property and Easements to the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation. (1st Reading)
- 9.7. RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Approve Bids and Award a Construction Contract.
- 9.8. RES/Law Enforcement Training Center; Approve Bids and Award Contract for “Build-Out” (Shooting Range).
- 9.9. RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Granting of Final Permanent Easements for Parcels 5, 16, 17, 20, 21, 24, 25, 35, and 39 to Anoka County.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Policy on Requests for City Proclamations.
- 11.2. Consideration of Amended Policy; Remote Meeting Attendance Policy and Procedures for City Council, Boards and Commissions.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT