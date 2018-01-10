Anoka City Council 10-01-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 September 17, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Public Power Week October 7-13, 2018
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Account. RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Account
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Massage Therapise License for Alexa Klimek of Coon Rapids @ Anoka Massage & Pain Therapy, 710 East River Rd
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commission
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Amending Chpt 74, Zoning Text Amendments (1st Reading):
Article I, Sect 74-2; Definitions
Article II, SEct 74-61; Zoning Districts
Article V, Division 1, Sect 74-192; Planned Unit Developments
Article V, Division 2; Residential Districts, Sects 74-211 Thru 74-218 (Deleting Rural Farm & R-2 Districts; Amending Standards & Adding Prohibited Uses)
Article V, Division 3; Business District, Sects 74-236 Thru 74-241 (Standards)
Article V, Division 4; Industrial District, Sects 74-256 Thru 74-258 (Standards & Prohibited Uses)
Article V, Division 5; Mixed Use Districts, Sects 74-265 Thru 74-267 (Amending & Adding Prohibited Uses to Main Street Mixed Use District, Transit Oriented Development District & South Ferry Riverfront District
Article V, Division 6; Overlay Districts, Sect 74-270; Sensitive Development District (Standards)
Article V, Division 7; Institutional Districts, Sect 74-276, (Amending Uses in the Industrial District)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Adopting Assessment for Services Against Property with Delinquent Accounts (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Name Change Recommendation for Riverfront Park (THIS ITEM WILL BE ACTED UPON AFTER THE CONSENT AGENDA)
9.3 ORD/Amending Chpt 6, Article II, Hours of Operation & Security Relating to the Special 2:00 am Liquor License (1st Reading)
9.4 RES/2018 SRP Project; Adopt a Revise Assessment Roll
9.5 RES/Watershed-Based Funding Grants Program; Approve Grant Agreement with BWSR
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 10-01-2018
