Anoka City Council 1-7-2019

- 1. Call to Order
Oath of Office:
Mayor Phil Rice
Councilmember Brian Wesp
Councilmember Elizabeth Barnett
Councilmember Erik Skogquist
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 November 26, 2018 Closed Executive Session
December 10, 2018 Special Mtg
December 17, 2018 Worksession
December 17, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Winterfest
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Sale of Used Motor Vehicle License for Wheelz N' Motion, LLC, 822 East River Rd
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items
7.1.A RES/Approving a Variance, Conditional Use Permit, and Site Plan; Lock up Storage Facility, 11th Avenue and North Street
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Annual Finance Related Designations
9.2 RES/Annual Designations & Appointments to Various Committees
9.3 RES/Accepting Bids for Demolition of Multiple Properties in the Highland Park Neighborhood
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Recommended Denial of Renewal of License for the Sale of Tobacco & Tobacco Related Products; Super Smokedale Tobacco Inc., 201 Jackson St, Su 101
11.2 Consideration of Appointments to the Economic Development Commission
11.3 Consideration of Appointment to Waste Reduction & Recycling Board
11.4 Recommendation on Appointment to Charter Commission
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment