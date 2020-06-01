- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 December 9, 2019 Worksession
December 16, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Car Show Update
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Issuance of Currency Exchange License; Al'$ Check Cashing, LLC, 205 E Main Street
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommend Issuance of Currency Exchange License; Al'$ Check Cashing, LLC, 205 E Main Street
6.4 Issuance of a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; Church of St Stephen's, Annual Mardi Gras Event, 02/22/2020
6.5 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit; Church of St Stephen for Raffle on 02/22/2020
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/American Club Senior Cooperative Planned Residential Development (2nd Reading) & RES/American Club Site Plan Approval
7.1.B ORD/Westgate Senior living of Anoka Planned Residential Development (2nd Reading)
7.1.C RES/Westgate of Anoka Preliminary Plat
7.1.D RES/Westgate of Anoka Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Lease Agreement with Anoka County for Real Property and Facilities at the Rum River Human Services Center Property - 3300 4th Avenue (2nd Reading)
9.2 RES/Annual Finance Related Designations
9.3 RES/Annual Designations & Appointments to Various Committees
9.4 RES/Awarding the Sale of $8,545,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A Fixing their Form and Specifications; Directing their Execution and Delivery; and Providing for their Payment
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 1-6-2020
