Anoka City Council 1-22-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 7, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Presentation of Vest to K-9 Bravo
4.2 Winterfest Activities
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommend Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit for Church of St Stephen, 525 Jackson St, 03/02/2019 (Raffle)
6.4 Approval of a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License for Church of St Stephen, 525 Jackson St, 03/02/2019 (Mardi Gras)
6.5 Resignation from Heritage Preservation Commission; Beth Franzen
6.6 Issuance of a Massage Business License for Better Life Massage, LLC, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102
6.7 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Wanting You of Coon Rapids @ Better Life Massage LLC, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102
6.8 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Xiaoping Zeng of Coon Rapids @ Better Life Massage LLC, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102
6.9 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; Midwest Tree Experts MN, Inc
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Non-Renewal of License to Sell Tobacco & Tobacco Related Products; Super Smokedale Tobacco Inc., 201 Jackson St, Su 101
9.2 RES/Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2616 4th Ave
9.3 RES/Approving Memorandum with Anoka Hennepin Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force
9.4 Designating Anoka County Sheriff's Office as the Fiduciary Agent for the Task Force Regarding Federal Forfeiture Funds
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment