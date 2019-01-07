Anoka City Council 1-22-2019

6.1 Verified Bills



6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars



6.3 Recommend Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit for Church of St Stephen, 525 Jackson St, 03/02/2019 (Raffle)



6.4 Approval of a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License for Church of St Stephen, 525 Jackson St, 03/02/2019 (Mardi Gras)



6.5 Resignation from Heritage Preservation Commission; Beth Franzen



6.6 Issuance of a Massage Business License for Better Life Massage, LLC, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102



6.7 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Wanting You of Coon Rapids @ Better Life Massage LLC, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102



6.8 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Xiaoping Zeng of Coon Rapids @ Better Life Massage LLC, 3841 Saint Francis Blvd, Unit #102



6.9 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; Midwest Tree Experts MN, Inc