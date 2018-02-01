Anoka City Council 1-2-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 December 18, 2017 Worksession
December 18, 2017 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Accept Resignation from Heritage Preservation Commission; Jake Collins
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commission
7.1 Planning Items: None
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Annual Finance Related Designations
9.2 RES/Annual Designations & Appointments to Various Committees
9.3 ORD/Approving Lease to The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC for Food & Banquet Services at Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment