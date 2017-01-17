- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 3, 2017 Regular Mtg.
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Mary A. Ella Day.
4.2 Winterfest Update
4.3 Police Activity Update.
- 7. Public Hearing
5.1 On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor, Sunday Liquor, and Special 2 a.m. License for Dino’s Hardhat Cuisine and Libation LLC, dba; Danno’s, 227 E Main St, Anoka. RES/Approving the Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor, Sunday Liquor, and Special 2 a.m. License for Dino’s Hardhat Cuisine and Libation LLC, dba; Danno’s, 227 E Main St, Anoka.
- 8. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills.
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars.
6.3 Approval on a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; Church of St. Stephen’s, Annual Mardi Gras Event, February 25, 2017.
6.4 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling permit; Church of St. Stephen for Raffle on February 25, 2017.
- 9. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Parks & Recreation Board Update.
- 10. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 11. Ordinances & Resolutions
- 13. Unfinished Business
- 14. New Business
- 15. Updates & Reports
- 16. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 1-17-2017
