Anoka City Council 09-20-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Adopting 2022 Proposed Budget & Preliminary Tax Levy.
- 9.2. RES/Consenting to the HRA Adopting a Tax Levy Collectible in 2022.
- 9.3. ORD/Purchase Agreement; Vacant Four Lots located at South Street/Washington Street & 8th Avenue. (2nd Reading)
- 9.4. RES/Development Agreement; Patriot Builders, 4th St/Washington & 8th Ave Lots.
- 9.5. RES/Variances for Setback and Impervious Lot Coverage; 1808 5th Ave.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
- 17. ADJOURNMENT