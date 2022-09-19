Anoka City Council 09-19-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Michelle Austin-Dehn; Anoka Halloween Update.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/703 East Main Street Variance and Conditional Use Permit, Site Plan Review.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Adopting 2023 Proposed Budget & Preliminary Tax Levy.
- 9.2. RES/Consenting to the HRA Adopting a Tax Levy Collectible in 2023.
- 9.3. RES/Cancellation of GO Street Improvement 2023 Bond Levy.
- 9.4. ORD/Adding Chpt 22, Article XII. Cannabinoid Products. (1st Reading)
- 9.5. RES/Second Assignment and Amendment to VOA Purchase Agreement.
- 9.6. RES/Assignment and Amendment of VOA Development Agreement
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Heritage Preservation Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Exploring Financial Options for Paying for Capital Projects.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas
- ADJOURNMENT