- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 August 16, 2024 Special Meeting.
August 26, 2024 Special Meeting.
August 29, 2024 Special Meeting.
September 3, 2024 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation: Constitution Week, September 17-23, 2024.
- 4.2. Vicki Violet, Anoka Lions Club; Medallion Discussion.
- 4.3. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1 On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Nucky's Speakeasy, dba; Club 300, Located at 300 E Main Street.
RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License; Nucky's Speakeasy, dba; Club 300, Located at 300 E Main St.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating & Sunday Liquor License; Nucky's Speakeasy, dba; Club 300, Located at 300 E Main St. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2.a. RES/Establishing Election Precinct Size
- 9.2.b. RES/Requesting General Election Post Election Review.
- 9.3. ORD/Adopting 2025 Master Fee Schedule. (1st Reading)
- 9.4. RES/Adopting 2025 Proposed Budget & Preliminary Tax Levy.
- 9.5. RES/Consenting to the HRA Adopting a 2024 Tax Levy Collectible in 2025.
- 9.6. RES/Cancellation of Debt Levy.
- 9.7. RES/Conditional Use Permit; 700 Lund Blvd; Camco Lubricants.
- 9.8. RES/Trunk Highway 47 and McKinley Street Traffic Signal System; Approve Cooperative Construction Agreement and Authorize the Execution of the Agreement with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 9.9. RES/Approval of an LG230 Off-Site Gambling Permit for Anoka Area Hockey Association; Raffle at Anoka Area Ice Arena 12/08/2024.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Review of RFP's for Residential Solid Waste & Yard Waste Collection Services.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT
Anoka City Council 09-16-2024
