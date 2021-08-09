Anoka City Council 09-08-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; Minnesota Women of Today Week, September 19-25.
- 4.2. Proclamation; Constitution Week, September 17-23.
- 4.3. Presentation; QCTV Annual Report.
- 4.4. Police Activity.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Adding Churches to the East Main Street Mixed Use District, EM-3 Subdistrict. (2nd Reading)
- 9.2. ORD/Purchase Agreement; Vacant Four Lots located at South Street/Washington Street & 8th Avenue. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10.1. Appointment to Parks & Recreation Board.
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1.Tentative Agendas
- 13. ADJOURNMENT