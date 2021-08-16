Anoka City Council 08-16-2021

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 July 26, 2021 Worksession.
August 2, 2021 Budget Presentation.
August 2, 2021 Regular Meeting.
August 2, 2021 Executive Session.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1 Anoka Halloween; Update on Halloween Festivities.
4.2 Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
6.1 Verified Bills.
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars.
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1 ORD/Purchase Agreement; Weekley Homes LLC, Sale of 4th and Grant Street Site. (2nd Reading)
9.2 ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Adding Churches to the East Main Street Mixed Use District, EM-3 Subdistrict. (1st Reading)
9.3 RES/American Senior Cooperative Closing Documents.
9.4 RES/2022 Swede Town Phase II Street Renewal Project; Authorize Feasibility Report.
9.5 RES/2022 Street Surface Improvement Project; Authorize Feasibility Report.
9.6 RES/Awarding the Sale of General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds Series 2021A, In the Original Aggregate Principal Amount of $6,000,000.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1 Appointment to Parks & Recreation Board.
11.2 Approve Capital Improvement Plan and Equipment Replacement Plan.
11.3 Select Real Estate Offer Related to the Sale of 4 Lots Located at South Street/Washington Street and 8th Avenue.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Distribution of 1st Half Round-up Funds.
12.2 2nd Quarter Financial Report.
12.3 Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT
