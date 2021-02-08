Anoka City Council 08-02-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Amending Chpt 66; Traffic and Vehicles, Article IV, Golf Carts, UTVs and Similar Vehicles. (2nd Reading) RES/Summary Resolution of Ordinance Amending Chpt 66, Traffic and Vehicles, Article IV, Golf Carts, UTVs and Similar Vehicles.
- 9.2. ORD/Purchase Agreement; Weekley Homes LLC, Sale of 4th and Grant Street Site. (1st Reading)
- 9.3. RES/Law Enforcement Training Center/Animal Containment; Approve Bidding Documents, Authorize Advertisement for Bid, and Set Bid Date for “Build-Out” (Shooting Range).
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT