Anoka City Council 07-19-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 May 24, 2021 Worksession. June 21, 2021 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Issuance of General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds not to Exceed $10,000,000. (2nd Reading)
- 9.2. ORD/Planned Unit Development Amendment, Volunteers of America Phase 3; Northwest Corner of Grant St/5th Ave. (2nd Reading)
- 9.3. RES/Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan, Volunteers of America Phase 3; Northwest Corner of Grant/5th Ave.
- 9.4. ORD/Amending Chpt 66; Traffic and Vehicles, Article IV, Golf Carts, UTVs and Similar Vehicles. (1st Reading)
- 9.5. RES/Summary Publication of Ordinance Amending Chpt 74, Article III, Diseased Trees.
- 9.6. RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project: Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set a Bid Date.
- 9.7. RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Approve Cooperative Construction Agreement and Authorization to Execute the Agreement with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation
- 9.8. RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project: Approve Limited Use Permit with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation for a Non-Motorized Recreational Trail in the Right-of-Way at Fairoak Avenue and Thurston Avenue.
- 9.9. RES/Recommended Approval of an LG230 Gambling Permit for Andover Huskies Youth Hockey/Sale of Pull Tabs at Anoka County Fair.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. New Special Event License; Walker Methodist 5th Anniversary Block Party, 08/12/21.
- 11.2. New Special Event License; Nearly Naked Ruck March, 09/11/21.
- 11.3. Consideration of Appointment to Economic Development Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT