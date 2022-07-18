Anoka City Council 07-18-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Planning Items:
7.1.A. RES/Conditional Use Permit for Vocational School (Beauty School); 320 E. Main St.
- 7.1.B. RES/Variance for Deck Setback; 734 River Lane.
- 7.1.C. ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning 3601 and 3301 7th Ave and 649 Garfield St. from R-1 Low Density Residential to Anoka County Rum River Human Services
- 7.1.D. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment to Section 78-2 (Definitions) adding “Correctional Facility” and Section 78-369 (c) Permitted Uses adding “Municipal Public Works Maintenance Facility,” (d) Accessory Uses and (e) Conditional Uses adding “Correctional Facility”. (1st Reading)
- 7.1.E. RES/Variance for Porch Setback; 733 Jefferson St.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
8.1. Notice of Receipt of Petition to Amend the City Charter Relating to the Creation of Election Wards, Extension of the Mayoral Term, and the Process to Fill Vacancies in Elected Office.
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/VOA Assignment and Amendment to Purchase Agreement.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Approve the Capital Improvement Plan and Equipment Replacement Plan.
- 11.2. Approval of Social Media Policy.
- 11.3. Approval of Bulletin Board, Electronic Reader Board & Website Posting Policy.
- 11.4. Approval of Snow Removal Policy.
- 11.5. Approval of City Hall Community Room Reservations Policy.
- 11.6. Consideration of Appointment to Human Rights Commission.
- 11.7. Consideration of Appointment to Parks & Recreation Board.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Distribution of 1st Half Round-up Funds.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT