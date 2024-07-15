Anoka City Council 07-15-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. July 1, 2024 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2024 Lead Service Line Replacement Project; Approve Bids and Award a Construction Contract.
- 9.2. RES/Rum River Woodbury House Riverbank Stabilization Project; Approve Bids and Award a Construction Contract.
- 9.3. RES/Approving Amendment to the Joint & Cooperative Agreement for the Formation and Administration of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force; Amending Membership, Insurance, Indemnification and Hold Harmless.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Approve the Proposed for Planning Purposes; Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and Equipment Replacement Plan (ERP).
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Stone House Restoration Project; Stone House Bridge Update.
- 12.2. Update on Meeting(s) with Licensed Residential Solid Waste Collectors.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas
- ADJOURNMENT