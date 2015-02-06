Anoka City Council 06-21-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Issuance of General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds not to Exceed $10,000,000. (1st Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Providing for the Sale of $6,000,000 General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds, Series 2021A.
- 9.3. RES/Law Enforcement Training Center/Animal Containment; Accept Bid and Award Contract.
- 9.4. RES/Variance for Garage Setback; 515 Park Street.
- 9.5. RES/Variance for Sign Area; 900 Bob Ehlen Drive.
- 9.6. ORD/Planned Unit Development Amendment, Volunteers of America Phase 3; Northwest Corner of Grant St/5th Ave. (1st Reading)
- 9.7. RES/Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement; Ryan Companies US Inc.
- 9.8. RES/Summary Publication of Ordinance Related to Targeted Residential Picketing.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Recommendation on Appointment to Charter Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 1st Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas. *Discuss cancellation of July 6th Regular Meeting
- 13. ADJOURNMENT