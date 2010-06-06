Anoka City Council 06-20-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Presentation; ABDO 2022 Annual Audit.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Final Plat; Silverstar Addition.
- 7.1.B RES/Variance for Setback; 3504 Rum River Dr.
- 7.1.C RES/Conditional Use Permit Amendment and Site Plan Review; 215 W. Main St. (Franklin Elementary)
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Sign Height Agreement; 637 W. Main St. (Silverstar Car Wash)
- 9.2. ORD/Interim Ordinance to Protect the Planning Process While Conducting Studies to Consider Amendment to Chpt 78, Art. V, Div. 5, Transit Orientated Development District (TOD). (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary Ordinance, For Interim Ordinance Related to the Transit Orientated Development District.
- 9.3. ORD/Playground Lease for Anoka Community Mission; 2612 4th Ave. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Utility Advisory Board.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Distribution of 1st Half Round-up Funds.
- 12.2. Update; Emergency Street Repairs Program.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT