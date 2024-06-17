Anoka City Council 06-17-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 May 28, 2024 Worksession.
June 3, 2024 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Presentation; ABDO 2023 Annual Audit.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Approving Election Judges and Ballot Board Judges for August 13, 2024 Election.
- 9.2. RES/Establishing a Solid Waste Collections Options Committee.
- 9.3. RES/Calling for a Special Election to be Held on November 5, 2024, Relating to the Implementation of an Organized Solid Waste Collection System and Accepting Ballot Language.
- 9.4. RES/2024 Lead Service Line Replacement Project; Approve Plans & Specifications, Set a Bid Date, and Authorize a Drinking Water Revolving Fund Program Loan/Grant Application with the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority.
- 9.5. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Chpt 78, Article V, Division 3, Section 78-265; Highway Business District. (1st Reading)
- 9.6. RES/Variance for Garage/Driveway; 3600 Rum River Drive.
- 9.7. RES/Safe Road Work Zone Grant; Authorize the Execution of a Grant Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for the use of Enforcement State Funds.
- 9.8. RES/Approving Joint Powers Agreement for the Anoka Police Department to Provide Police Officers for the Security Detail at the City of Blaine Professional Golf Association (PGA) 3M Open – July 22nd – 28th, 2024
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10.1. Fire Board Formulary from Joint Powers Agreement, Section 3. Contributions.
- 11. NEW BUSINESS - NONE
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Distribution of 1st Half Round-up Funds.
- 12.2. Update on Meeting(s) with Licensed Residential Solid Waste Collectors.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT