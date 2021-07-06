Anoka City Council 06-07-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Presentation; WipFli 2020 Annual Audit.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. MS4 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan Annual Meeting.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
8.1. Petition to Repeal the Ordinance Repealing the Human Rights Commission. Consideration to Uphold or Repeal.
- 9.ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Adoption of Chpt. 46, Article IV, Sec. 46-67, Residential Targeted Picketing. (2nd Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. New Special Event License; HopeFest, 09/25/2021.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURN TO WORKSESSION