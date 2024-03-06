Anoka City Council 06-03-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4.OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. MS4 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan Annual Meeting.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Heritage Preservation Commission Recommendation; Restoration of Stone Stoves at Akin Riverside Park and Goodrich Park.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION – NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Creating a New East Main Street Sub-district 3 (EM-3) Within the Main Street Mixed-Use District (2nd Reading).
- 9.2. (A) ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; City Code Chpt 78 - Zoning, Article V - District Regulations, Division 5 - Mixed-Use Districts, Section 78-316 - Main Street Mixed Use District. (2nd Reading)
(B) RES/Approving Summary Publication of Zoning Text Amendment to Section 78-316 - Main Street Mixed-Use District.
- 9.3. RES/Approving Purchase Agreement for the City's Purchase of 7th Ave & Main St.
- 9.4. RES/2024 Lead Service Line Replacement Project; Order Project, Authorize Plans & Specifications, and Authorize Advertisement for Bid.
- 9.5. RES/Trunk Highway 47 Corridor and BNSF Railroad Grade Separation Project; Approve Federal Transportation Grants Technical Assistance and IIJA Discretionary Match Assistance Grant Agreement with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 9.6. RES/Rum River Channel Restoration Project – Phase II; Approve Bids and Award a Construction Contract.
- 9.7. RES/Establishing Solid Waste Collections Options Committee.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Authorizing Request for Proposal for Advanced Metering Infrastructure.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Update on Meeting(s) with Licensed Residential Solid Waste Collectors.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT