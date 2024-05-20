Anoka City Council 05-20-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; National Public Works Week; May 19-25, 2024
- 4.2. Police Activity Update
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Calling for a Special Election to be held on August 13, 2024, Relating to Petition on Amending City Charter Regarding Residential Organized Solid Waste Collection and Accepting Ballot Language.
- 9.2. ORD/Approving the City's Sale of 809 West Highway 10 & Purchase Agreement. (2nd Reading)
- 9.3. ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Creating a New East Main Street Sub-district 3 (EM-3) Within the Main Street Mixed-Use District (1st Reading).
- 9.4. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; City Code Chpt 78 - Zoning, Article V - District Regulations, Division 5 - Mixed-Use Districts, Section 78-316 - Main Street Mixed Use District. (1st Reading)
- 9.5. RES/Trunk Highway 47 Corridor and BNSF Railroad Grade Separation Project; Supporting Pursuit of Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program Grant Funding.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Process for Scheduling Residential Organized Solid Waste Collection Ballot Question.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.2. 1st Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.3. Ehlers Proposal for a Long-term Financial Management and Utility Rate Study.
- 12.4. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT