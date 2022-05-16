Anoka City Council 05-16-2022

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4.OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; National Public Works Week: May 15-21, 2022.
- 4.2. Swearing in of Officer Nathaniel Birkner & Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Amending Charter, Section 2.02, Boards & Commissions.
(a) ORD/Amending City Charter; Section 2.02 Boards & Commissions, Relating to Seasonal Workers Serving on Boards & Commissions. (1st Reading)
(b) ORD/Amending City Charter; Section 2.02 Boards & Commissions, Relating to City Councilmembers Serving on the City Charter Commission. (1st Reading)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 WRRB: Waste Reduction & Recycling Board; Annual Report.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
- 9.2. RES/Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement with the City of Anoka on Behalf of its City Attorney and Police Department.
- 9.3. RES/City of Anoka Request for an Amtrak Stop at the NorthStar Station.
- 9.4. RES/Final Plat; Homestead at Anoka 3rd Addition.
- 9.5. RES/Development Agreement: VOA Anoka AH GP LLC, VOA Phase 3.
- 9.6. RES/VOA Assignment and Amendment to Purchase Agreement.
- 9.7. RES/Official Intent to Reimburse City for 2022 SSIP & SRP Costs in 2023 With Tax Exempt Obligations Issued by the City.
- 9.8. RES/Conditional Use Permit for Online Auto Sales Office and Showroom – 901 W. Main St.
- 9.9. RES/Third Amendment to Purchase Agreement; Ryan Companies US Inc.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1.Update/Reminder; Highway 47 (Ferry St) and BNSF Railroad Crossing Open House Reminder, Wednesday, May 25th, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. @ the Anoka Hennepin Education Service Center.
- 12.2. Legislative Updates.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas
- ADJOURNMENT
