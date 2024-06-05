Anoka City Council 05-06-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Rum River Channel Restoration Project – Phase II; Approve Plans & Specifications, and Set a Bid Date.
- 9.2. RES/Rum River Channel Restoration Project – Phase II; Approve Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) Document Findings of Fact & Record of Decision, the Negative Declaration of Significant Effects or Impacts on the Environment for the Need of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), and to Proceed with the Project.
- 9.3. ORD/Green Haven Parkway Project; Changing the Name of Jacob Lane, West of Greenhaven Road/Main Street, to Green Haven Parkway. (2nd Reading)
- 9.4. ORD/Approving the City's Sale of 809 West Highway 10 and Purchase Agreement. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointment to Human Rights Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT