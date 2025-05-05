Anoka City Council 05-05-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. April 21, 2025, Local Board of Appeals & Equalization.
April 21, 2025, Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; National Public Works Week, May 18-24, 2025.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update - Swearing in of Patrol Officer, Ryan Jaremko
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. Electric Utility Rate Increase.
- 5.2. Water Utility Rate Increase.
- 5.3. Sewer Utility Rate Increase.
- 5.4. Storm Water Utility Rate Increase.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Anoka Dispensary; Approve Bids and Award Bid Package #1 Contracts.
- 9.2. ORD/Approving Lease with The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC. (2nd Reading)
- 9.3. ORD/Accepting Offer for Vacant Lot at River Avenue and Madison St. (2nd Reading)
- 9.4. ORD/Amending Chapter 46; Controlled Substances, Article XIV, Division 2. Drug Paraphernalia. (1st Reading)
- 9.5. ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning to B-1; 1125 W Main St. (2nd Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS - NONE
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT