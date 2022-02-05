Anoka City Council 05-02-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Spring/Summer Upcoming City Events Update.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 4.3. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2022 Street Surface Improvement Project; Approve Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County Highway Department for the CSAH 30 (Pleasant Street) Turn Lane Improvements.
- 9.2. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project – Gray Street Reconstruction; Approve Cooperative Construction Agreement and Authorization to Execute the Agreement with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 9.3. RES/County State Aid Highway 7 (7th Avenue) and 143rd Avenue Intersection Improvement Project; Approve Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County Highway Department and the City of Andover.
- 9.4. ORD/Authorizing the Sale of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2022B in an Amount not to Exceed $6,000,000. This Bond Funding Will Finance the Expansion of Anoka Water Treatment Facility for Wells 6 & 8. (2nd Reading)
- 9.5. RES/Electric Inspector Consultant Contract.
- 9.6. RES/Voluntary Cost Share Agreement; Anoka County Economic Development.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Update/Reminder; Highway 47 (Ferry St) and BNSF Railroad Crossing Open House Reminder, Wednesday, May 25th, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. @ the Anoka Hennepin Education Service Center.
- 12.2. Legislative Updates.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT