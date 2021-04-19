Anoka City Council 04-19-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamations; Tree City USA & Tom Hammer Arbor Day 2021.
- 4.2.Event Updates.
- 4.3.Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Highway 47/169 (Ferry Street) Resurfacing Project; Approve Traffic Control Signal Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Notice of Intent to Circulate a Referendum Petition to Repeal the Ordinance Repealing the Human Rights Commission Section of the City Code.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS 12.1.
Tentative Agendas.
- 12.2. COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts – Questions, Comments, and Discussion.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT