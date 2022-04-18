Anoka City Council 04-18-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; Federal Ammunition 100th Anniversary Day April 27, 2022.
- 4.2. Proclamation; Tree City USA & Arbor Day 2022.
- 4.3. Proclamation; National Lineman Appreciation Day.
- 4.4. Police Activity Update.
- 4.5. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project - Swede Town Phase II; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract.
- 9.2. RES/2022 Street Surface Improvement Project; Approve Bids, Award Construction Contract.
- 9.3. RES/Approve and Authorize the Execute of the Master Partnership Contract with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 9.4. RES/Site Plan Review - 647 West Main St. (Taco Bell)
- 9.5. ORD/Authorizing the Sale of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2022B in an Amount not to Exceed $6,000,000. (1st Reading) RES/Providing for the Sale of $6,000,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022B.
- 9.6. RES/Providing for the Sale of $4,000,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Economic Development Commission; David Sanasac.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Legislative Updates.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT