Anoka City Council 04-17-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 4.3. Proclamation; National Lineworker Day, April 18, 2023.
- 4.4. Proclamation; Tree City USA & Arbor Day, April 28, 2023.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Park Items:
7.1.A General Forestry Update.
- 7.2 Planning Items:
7.2.A RES/American Senior Cooperative Golf Net Declaration of Encroachment Agreement.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Amending Chpt 6, Article II, On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor and Wine Licenses; Relating to the Municipal Authority to Issue Wine Licenses to a Baseball Team.
- 9.2. ORD/Amending Chpt 6, Article III, On-Sale 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor; Relating to the Municipal Authority to Issue an On-Sale 3.2 Malt Liquor License to a Baseball Team.
- 9.3. RES/Providing for the Sale of $6,335,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023A.
- 9.4. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Approve Bids and Award a Construction Contract.
- 9.5. RES/Harrison Street Surface Improvement Project; Approve Plans & Specifications and Set Bid Date.
- 9.6. RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Granting of Final Revised Permanent Roadway Easement for Parcel 44 to Anoka County.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Fairoak Frontage Road.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Emergency Street Repairs Program.
- 12.2. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT