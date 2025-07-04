Anoka City Council 04-07-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
March 10, 2025 Special Meeting.
March 17, 2025 Regular Meeting.
March 24, 2025 Worksession.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Proclamation; National Lineman Appreciation Day, April 18, 2025.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1.a. ORD/Amending Chpt 6; Alcoholic Beverages. (2nd Reading)
- 9.1.b. RES/Summary of Ordinance Amending Chpt 6; Alcoholic Beverages.
- 9.2. RES/Anoka Dispensary; Approve Site Plan and Variance for Building Setback; 839 E. River Rd.
- 9.3. RES/Anoka Dispensary; Approve Plans & Specifications and Set a Bid Date; 839 E. River Rd.
- 9.4. RES/Supporting Retention of City Land Use and Zoning Authority.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS - NONE
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT