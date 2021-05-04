Anoka City Council 04-05-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Introduction/Swearing In: Officer, Dylan Bebeau
- 4.2. Police Activity Update
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Repealing Chpt 2, Article VI, Division 3; Human Rights Commission (2nd Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Final Approval; Conduit Bonding for Ice Arena
- 9.3. RES/Site Plan Review; Animal Containment and Law Enforcement Training Center; 275 Harrison Street
- 9.4. RES/Law Enforcement Training Center/Animal Containment; Approve Plans & Specifications Authorize Advisement for Bid Option IV, and Set Bid Date
- 9.5. RES/2021 Swede Town Street Renewal Project; Approve Bids and Award Construction Contract.
- 9.6. RES/Voluntary Cost Share Agreement; Anoka County Economic Development
- 9.7. RES/City of Anoka Support of All Aboard Minnesota Passenger Rail
- 9.8. RES/Calling for Public Hearing on Issuance of Bonds and on Capital Improvement Plan
- 9.9. RES/2021 Street Maintenance Project: Authorize Project
- 9.10. RES/Variances for Building Setback and Impervious Lot Coverage; 3721 Roseberry Place
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Waste Reduction & Recycling Board; Leslie Ganser.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- 12.2. COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts – Questions, Comments, and Discussion.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT