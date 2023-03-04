Anoka City Council 04-03-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Recycling Items:
7.1.A Waste Reduction & Recycling Board Annual Report.
- 7.2. Planning Items:
7.2.A. A Motion/Vote to Remove the Item from the Table is required. RES/Approving a Development Agreement with Ryan Companies for Development of a Grocery Store at 7th Ave and Bunker Lake Blvd.
- 7.2.B. A Motion/Vote to Remove the Item from the Table is required. RES/Ryan Companies Final Plat.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Amending Chpt 6, Article II, On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor and Wine Licenses; relating to the Municipal Authority to Issue Wine Licenses to a Baseball Team. (1st Reading)
- 9.2. ORD/Amending Chpt 6, Article III, On-Sale 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor; relating to the Municipal Authority to Issue an On-Sale 3.2 Malt Liquor License to a Baseball Team. (1st Reading)
- 9.3. RES/Harrison Street Surface Project; Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing, Authorize Preparation of Plans & Specifications, and Authorize Advertisement for Bids.
- 9.4. RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Ramsey Gateway Project; Approve Joint Power Agreement with Anoka County Highway Department for the King’s Island Trailhead Parking Lot and Area Improvements.
- 9.5. RES/Adopting 2023-2024 City Goals.
- 9.6. RES/Purchase Agreement for 2612 4th Avenue.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
10.1 Remove Restaurant Pad From the Real Estate Market.
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Utility Advisory Board; Ed Evans.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Legislative Discussion & Update.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT