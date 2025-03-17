Anoka City Council 03-17-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. February 18, 2025 Special Worksession.
February 24, 2025 Worksession.
March 3, 2025 Special Worksession.
March 3, 2025 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Approval of Appointment of New Police Chief; Andy Youngquist.
- 9.2. ORD/Amending Chpt 6, Alcoholic Beverages. (1st Reading)
- 9.3. ORD/Approving Lease with The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC. (1st Reading)
- 9.4. RES/2025 Lead Service Line Replacement Project; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid, Set a Bid Date, and Authorize a Drinking Water Revolving Fund Program Grant with the Minnesota Public Facilities.
- 9.5. RES/Anoka Dispensary; Approve a Construction Management Agency Agreement and Authorize Advertisement for Bid.
- 9.6. RES/Anoka Rum River Dam Reconstruction and Modification Project; Receiving Feasibility Study, Order Project and Authorize Preparation of Plans & Specifications.
- 9.7. RES/Recommended Approval of an LG214 Gambling Permit for Anoka Area Hockey Association at Billy's Bar & Grill.
- 9.8. RES/Variance for Standing Seam Metal Roof; 854 River Ln.
- 9.9. RES/Accepting 2024 Donations & Contributions.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointment to Boards/Commissions to Fill Vacancies.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. 4th Quarter Financial Report.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT