- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 February 22, 2021 Worksession. March 1, 2021 Executive Session. March 1, 2021 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1 Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1 Proposal For Issuance of a Sports Facility Revenue Note, Series 2021. (Anoka Area Ice Arena Project)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1.A RES/Variances for Building Setback and Impervious Lot Coverage; 3721 Roseberry Place.
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1 ORD/Repealing Chpt 2, Article VI, Division 3; Human Rights Commission. (1st Reading)
9.2 RES/Accepting 2020 Donations & Contributions.
9.3 RES/Budget Rollovers and Amendments.
9.4 RES/Conduit Bonding for Ice Arena; (Preliminary Approval).
9.5 RES/Mississippi River Community Park Riverbank Stabilization Project; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set a Bid Date.
9.6 RES/Law Enforcement Training Center/Animal Containment; Authorize Preparation of Plans and Specifications, Revised.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1 U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Consideration of Approving City of Anoka Road Right-of-Way Plat No. 1 for Easement and Right-of-Way Dedication.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 4th Quarter Financial Report.
12.2 Tentative Agendas.
12.3 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts – Questions, Comments, and Discussion.
12.4 Anoka Area County & State Project Updates
- 13. ADJOURNMENT
Anoka City Council 03-15-2021
