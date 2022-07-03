Anoka City Council 03-07-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Chris Riley; Anoka Car Show Recap and Presentation of Check.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Park Board Items:
7.1.A. Park and Recreation Advisory Board: Annual Update.
- 7.2. Planning Items: NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Re-Establishing City of Anoka Election Precinct Boundaries and Designation of Election Precincts for 2022.
- 9.2. RES/Support of Grant Application for the West Rum River Trail.
- 9.3. ORD/Amending Chpt 10; Amusements and Entertainment Article V, Special Events. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Special Event Permit Policy.
- 11.2. Park Facility Rentals & Reservations Policy Updates.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Update/Reminder; Highway 10 Anoka Open House, March 9th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Canter.
- 12.2. Discussion on Flag Ordinance - Chapter 54.
- 12.3. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT