Anoka City Council 03-06-2023

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. 2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Public Improvement Hearing. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Order Project, Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications, and Authorize Advisement for Bid.
- 5.2. 2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Public Assessment Hearing. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Adopt Assessment Roll.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Order Project, Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications, and Authorize Advisement for Bid. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/2023 Street Renewal Project – Franklin Area Phase I; Adopt Assessment Roll. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.3. RES/Approving Joint Powers Agreement with the State of Minnesota/Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
- 9.4. RES/Municipal State Aid System Revisions; Revoking & Designating Municipal State Aid System Routes.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Parking Advisory Board; Chris Rice.
- 11.2. Bids Presentation for Restaurant Pad North of City Hall.
- 11.3. Organized Garbage Hauling.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Legislative Discussion & Updates.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT