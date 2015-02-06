Anoka City Council 02-22-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Planning Items: NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project – Swede Town Phase II; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set Bid Date.
- 9.2. RES/Rum River Woodbury House Riverbank Stabilization Project; Approve Clean Water Fund Grant Agreement and Authorization to Execute the Agreement with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources; Order Project; and Authorize Preparation of Plans & Specifications
- 9.3. RES/Intent to Reimburse Certain Expenditures of the City of Anoka Using the Proceeds of Tax Exempt Obligations to be Issued by the City
- 9.4. RES/Adopting 2022-2023 Goals.
- 9.5. RES/Resolution Supporting Housing and Local Decision Making Authority.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. New Special Event Permit; Roseth Realty Easter Egg Extravaganza – 4/10/22.
- 11.2. Call for Meeting of the Human Rights Commission.
- 11.3. Annual Appointments to Charter Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Update/Reminder; Highway 10 Anoka Open House, March 9th, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Canter.
- 12.2. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT